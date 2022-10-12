WORLD
Mexico’s largest state approves same-sex marriage
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s largest state approved same-sex marriage, Tuesday, leaving only three of the country’s 32 states without such laws.
The State of Mexico, which almost surrounds Mexico City, has the largest population of any state in the country. Its legislature voted to recognize same-sex marriages and same-sex common-law marriages, becoming the 29th state to do so.
That leaves only the northern border state of Tamaulipas, the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and the southern state of Guerrero without such laws.
Tabasco is the home state of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but he has shown little appetite to push such legislation.
Mexico, Brazil and Argentina top Latin America in the number of same-sex marriages.
NATION
Sheriff: Man who killed five was high, hadn’t slept for four days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn’t slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said, Tuesday.
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested, on Monday, in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
Burke County deputies said they chased Drayton after he tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint and kidnap an employee. It’s about 145 miles between the house in Inman and the gas station.
