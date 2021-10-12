WORLD
Romanian president makes PM nomination
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s president on Monday nominated centrist party leader Dacian Ciolos to be prime minister after a protracted political crisis culminated last week in the Liberal-led coalition government being ousted in a no-confidence vote.
After a day of deliberations Monday with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated USR leader Ciolos to try to form a government. Ciolos previously served as prime minister between 2015 and 2017 in a caretaker cabinet.
The president’s nomination will need to be approved by lawmakers.
NATION
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska coast
JUNEAU, Alaska — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska early Monday in what the Alaska Earthquake Center called an aftershock of a 8.2 quake from late July.
Monday’s earthquake was felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.
It occurred about 70 miles east of Chignik, a community of about 90 people on the Alaska Peninsula. Chignik is about 450 miles southwest of Anchorage and 260 miles southwest of Kodiak.
The center had not received reports of significant damage but also relies on self-reporting, said seismologist Natalia Ruppert.
