WORLD
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge
MEXICO CITY — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico’s president confirmed, Friday.
The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes after Chile’s government said, last week, that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The Mexican president spoke at his daily news conference following a local media report that the hack revealed previously unknown details about a health scare he had, in January.
López Obrador downplayed the hack, saying that “there’s nothing that isn’t known.” He said the intrusion apparently occurred during a change of Defense Department systems.
But Chile was so concerned by the breach to its own systems that it called its defense minister back from the United States, last week, where she was attending the United Nations General Assembly with President Gabriel Boric.
The 10 terabytes of data taken by the group also include emails from the militaries in El Salvador, Peru and Colombia, as well as El Salvador’s National Police.
NATION
Louisiana man admits kidnapping and plan to dismember gays
LAFAYETTE, La. — A 21-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to the grisly kidnapping of a teen he met through a dating app for gay and bisexual men, and his sworn statement says he planned to kill and dismember gays until he was caught or killed.
Federal prosecutors agreed to drop hate crime and other charges against Chance Seneca of Lafayette when he pleaded guilty, Thursday, court documents show.
Seneca was 19 when he handcuffed, choked, stabbed and slit the wrists of 18-year-old Holden White, then called 911 and waited for police outside his father’s house. Court papers give only White’s initials but his family identified him at the time and called for the hate crime charge that was later added.
Seneca’s statement said he used Snapchat and the Grindr app, which is mainly used by gay and bisexual men, to set up a meeting with White, and tried to murder and dismember him, on June 20, 2020. A day earlier, he said, he used the apps to set up a meeting with another gay man but decided not to kill him.
“The actions and intentions of the defendant in this case were shocking,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. “The Internet should be accessible and safe for all Americans, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.”
