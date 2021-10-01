WORLD
North Korea test fires new missile
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Friday it has test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings this month, even as it pushes to reopen stalled communication channels with rival South Korea in a small reconciliation step.
This month, North Korea resumed its first missile tests in six months but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions. On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore communication hotlines with South Korea in coming days to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.
While announcing his intentions to reopen the hotlines, Kim still shrugged off US offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North and defending his country’s latest weapons tests.
NATION
Convicted rapist guilty of ID theft
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted rapist who hid in Florida for more than 40 years after skipping out on his Connecticut prison sentence pleaded guilty Thursday to assuming a stolen identity.
Douglas Bennett, 77, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court to passport fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to court records. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set. He faces up to 12 years in federal prison, which would be served before any state sentence. A warrant for his arrest was still active from Connecticut.
Bennett was arrested last November. According to a criminal complaint, Bennett submitted a passport application in July 2016 using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a person who was born in 1940 and died in 1945.
