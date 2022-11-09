WORLD
General strike to disrupt services across Greece
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
General strike to disrupt services across Greece
ATHENS, Greece — A 24-hour general strike called by Greece’s private and public sector unions was set to shut down most services around the country, today.
Late Tuesday, aviation authorities announced that air traffic controllers and civil aviation workers would not participate in the strike after all. That meant domestic and international flight cancellations and schedule changes announced by Greece’s main airlines, for today, would be readjusted, with many flights taking place. Travelers were advised to contact airlines.
Also late Tuesday, Athens public transport unions said they were extending the hours they would be on strike.
Greek unions are demanding lower taxes and an increase to the minimum wage, which currently stands at just over 700 dollars, per month for salaried workers.
NATION
Mayor: Student dies after shooting at Seattle school
SEATTLE — A student who was shot at a Seattle high school, on Tuesday morning, has died and a suspect is in custody, officials said.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon press conference that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified and police have not said whether the suspect is a student.
The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m., Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died. Officers secured the school and at 11:10 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspect.
Students were released from the school after talking with police. Seattle Public Schools announced that no classes would be held at the school, today.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.