WORLD
Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol
WARSAW, Poland — A women’s rights group in Poland has urged people to demonstrate after the country’s ruling party leader claimed that the country’s low birthrate is partly caused by young women drinking too much alcohol. Opposition politicians and other critics accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 73-year-old bachelor, of being out of touch. They also argue that Kaczynski, the most powerful politician in Poland, since 2015, is himself partly responsible for the low birthrate in the central European nation of 38 million people.
Kaczynski has pushed for tighter restrictions on abortion that have discouraged some women from seeking to get pregnant.
Blaze damages Dubai high-rise in latest fire
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire broke out, early Monday, at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world’s tallest building, racing up the side of the structure in the same way seen in other blazes fueled by flammable siding material.
A resident at the 8 Boulevard Walk told The Associated Press that the high-rise has cladding that officials planned to replace after a similar blaze tore through an iconic tower on New Year’s Eve, in 2015. However, that cladding was not replaced across the entire building, said the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
Emaar Properties, the giant state-backed developer behind 8 Boulevard Walk and the nearby Burj Khalifa, which towers over the burned high-rise, did not respond to requests for comment about the building’s cladding.
NATION
Dog seen carrying severed arm; body found
JACKSON, Miss — Police in Mississippi’s capital city found a decapitated body after receiving reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm, authorities said, Monday.
The body was discovered, Saturday, in Jackson in an abandoned house in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release. The body’s arm was recovered on a street near the abandoned house but the head hadn’t been located, as of Monday morning, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV. The victim appeared to be male, the coroner said.
Authorities declined to release the name of the victim or more details surrounding the case, Monday, amid an ongoing investigation.
Hearn told the news station that this case is Jackson’s 117th homicide of the year.
