WORLD
Hungarians demand end to pro-gov’t bias
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Around 1,500 demonstrators gathered at the headquarters of Hungary’s public media company have protested what they say is biased news coverage and state-sponsored propaganda that favors the country’s populist government. Demonstrators called for the director of the public media corporation, MTVA, to be replaced. They also demanded due coverage of a recent wave of major protests and strikes by Hungarian teachers and students for better pay and working conditions for educators.
Hungarian public media ignored most of those actions despite some protests drawing tens of thousands of people. Under the leadership of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government has been accused of eroding press freedom and rolling back democratic checks and balances.
NATION
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.
Scientists reported, Friday, that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder.
It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.
The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
El-Badry and his team are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it’s located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.
Judge extends hold on NY’s gun ban
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge has blocked a provision of New York’s new gun law that bans carrying firearms in houses of worship from taking effect in parts of the state.
US District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
The preliminary injunction issued, late Thursday, extends a temporary hold Sinatra ordered, last month. The order to stop enforcing the law applies directly to the prosecutors in Erie and Niagara counties and to the state police, who are defendants in the lawsuit.
