WORLD
Egypt’s leader orders government to move to new capital
CAIRO — Egypt’s president, on Wednesday, ordered his administration to start moving its offices, next month, to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the new complex starting Dec. 1, according to his spokesman, Bassam Radi.
The $45 billion city is biggest of the mega-projects el-Sissi has launched since taking office in 2014. It is being built on 170,000 acres about 28 miles east of Cairo and nearly twice its size. It is planned to house 6.5 million people.
Critics have called the new capital a vanity project, arguing its cost could have been better put to rebuilding the wrecked economy and refurbishing Cairo.
But the government has argued that the new capital is needed to absorb the booming population of Cairo, which will double to 40 million by 2050. The president also said that the new capital, and other projects ranging from new roads and housing complexes to a Suez Canal expansion, attract investors and create jobs for the country’s more than 100 million people.
The city will house the presidency, Cabinet, Parliament and ministries. Planners promise a 21-mile-long public park, an airport, an opera house, a sports complex and 20 skyscrapers, including Africa’s highest, at about 1,132 feet.
The state-run Al-Ahram daily reported that the government had planned to relocate 52,300 government employees to the new capital by mid-2020, but its plans were delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic.
El-Sissi said earlier this year that moving the government to the new capital would “herald a new era of modern government work.” He was referring to advanced technology used to build government offices there.
The shift of the seat of power outside Cairo will be the first since the Muslim conquest in the 7th Century.
NATION
31 October tornadoes in Oklahoma breaks monthly record
OKLAHOMA CITY — A total of 31 tornadoes, last month, was a record high for October in Oklahoma dating to 1950, according to the National Weather Service.
The previous high for October, the fifth most active month for tornadoes, was 27, in 1998, according to weather service records. Those records show that March through June are the four most active months for twisters in Oklahoma.
“It’s unusual, not quite as unusual as people might think” to see October tornadoes, according to weather service meteorologist Phil Ware. “It’s really not that different than in the springtime. You’re getting clashes of airmasses again.”
Weather conditions in autumn, however, are typically drier, limiting the instability storms need to form and strengthen into powerful tornadoes, Ware said.
The most powerful of last month’s tornadoes was an EF2 that struck, Oct. 10, near Anadarko with wind speeds of 113-157 mph. The twister was one of 17 recorded in the state that day as strong storms also spawned tornadoes and severe weather in parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.
Another 13 tornadoes were recorded, on Oct. 12-13, and one was recorded, on Oct. 27.
No deaths were reported from the October Oklahoma twisters.
