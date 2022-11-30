WORLD
Two quakes rattle Greek island
ATHENS, Greece — Two earthquakes struck the Greek island of Evia several hours apart, Tuesday, rattling residents and being strongly felt in Athens, but no injuries or major damage were reported.
The stronger of the two, at magnitude 5.0, occurred at 10:06 p.m., in southeastern Evia, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. It was preceded by a magnitude 4.8 quake at 6:32 a.m. that had roughly the same epicenter, 36 miles northeast of the Greek capital.
Authorities ordered school closures in the south of the island following the morning earthquake, which according to the civil protection agency caused only minor damage to homes near the epicenter. Officials said schools would remain closed, today, too.
Earthquakes are common in Greece and neighboring Turkey, but not off the eastern coast of Evia.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Athens, in 1999, killed 143 people.
NATION
Lamont signs bill extending gas tax holiday
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation, Tuesday, that extends Connecticut’s soon-to-expire 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax holiday for another month. The tax break will then be reduced incrementally over the following five months.
The Democrat signed the bill into law after it cleared the General Assembly during Monday’s special session by wide bipartisan margins. It also increases funding for the state’s essential worker pandemic pay program after so many people applied. However, it also limited who can receive the top benefit of $1,000 to those earning less than $50,000.
The legislation also extends free public bus fares through March 30 and adds $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds to the state’s energy assistance program.
