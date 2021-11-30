WORLD
Portugal creates North Atlantic’s largest marine sanctuary
LISBON, Portugal — Regional authorities in Portugal’s Madeira Islands on Monday expanded a protected marine area to create what they said is the largest fully protected marine reserve in Europe and the North Atlantic.
The reserve spans 12 nautical miles around the Selvagens islands, a small archipelago located midway between the Madeira Islands and Spain’s Canary Islands, which are off the northwestern African coast. It covers a total area of 1,034 square miles.
All species inside the reserve will be fully protected from fishing or other extractive activities, said Oceano Azul, one of the organizations that has championed the sanctuary.
NATION
Iowa teens plead not guilty in teacher’s death
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two southeastern Iowa teenagers pleaded not guilty Monday to killing their high school Spanish teacher, whose body was found earlier this month in a park where she took daily walks.
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of Nohema Graber in Fairfield. Graber, 66, was reported missing Nov. 2 and her remains were found later that day in the local park. Authorities said she suffered “inflicted trauma to the head.”
Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the killing.
