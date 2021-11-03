WORLD
Russian security chief meets with CIA director
MOSCOW — A top Russian security official met the visiting chief of the Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday, a rare encounter amid tensions between Moscow and Washington.
Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, met CIA Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss US-Russian relations, Patrushev’s office said in a statement without providing any details.
Ties between the two countries have badly frayed over Russia’s interference with US elections and 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, hacking attacks and other irritants.
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a June summit in Geneva in an attempt to make relations between their nations more stable and predictable.
They agreed to launch consultations on arms control and cybersecurity while noting areas of continued disagreement.
Speaking last month, Putin described relations with Washington as “quite constructive” and said he personally has developed “working, stable relations” with Biden. The Russian leader voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize US-Russia ties.
NATION
Months after raid, review of seized Giuliani files continues
NEW YORK — When FBI agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s home and office earlier this year, carting off his phones and computers, his lawyers expressed outrage, saying the devices seized from Donald Trump’s former lawyer were potentially “replete with material covered by the attorney client privilege.”
But after a monthslong review, Giuliani’s legal team has so far asked a court-appointed monitor to block prosecutors from seeing just three of 2,200 seized electronic files deemed relevant to the investigation.
The retired judge appointed to help review the seized material, Barbara S. Jones, disclosed that number Tuesday in a progress report to the court.
The document review isn’t yet finished. Jones did not indicate when the privilege review might be completed but said Giuliani and his attorneys were supposed to provide results of their analysis of other materials later this week.
