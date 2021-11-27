WORLD
Shots fired at police, journalists in Martinique COVID riots
PARIS — Shots were fired overnight at security forces and journalists on the French Caribbean island of Martinique amid violent protests against COVID-19 restrictions, France’s interior minister said, on Friday.
Several police officers have been injured, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted. He added that 10 people have been arrested.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal denounced the “unacceptable” violence.
Martinique’s protesters, this week, joined a movement launched by labor unions in the neighboring island of Guadeloupe to denounce France’s COVID-19 pass and mandatory vaccination for health care workers. The pass is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel.
NATION
Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration, on Friday, recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water.
The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end to oil and gas leasing on public lands, as many environmental groups have urged. But officials said the report would lead to a more responsible leasing process that provides a better return to US taxpayers.
The new report seeks a middle ground that would continue the multibillion-dollar leasing program while reforming it to end what many officials consider overly favorable terms for the industry.
