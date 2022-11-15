WORLD
EU targets Iran’s Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS — The European Union, on Monday, imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among both troops and civilians.
Russia stands accused of sending waves of Iranian-made drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other key infrastructure. The EU says it has evidence that Iran has sold drones to Russia since the war began, in February. It is investigating reports that Iran might also be supplying missiles.
In a statement, the EU said it was targeting Revolutionary Guard chief Gen. Hossein Salami because the corps “supervises the development of Iran’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) program as well as the transfer of UAVs abroad.”
The bloc also slapped sanctions on the Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace Force and commanding general, saying that the Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 drones they have allegedly supplied “are used by the Russian Federation in the war of aggression against Ukraine.”
NATION
Shooting at peanut parade
DOTHAN, Ala. — Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover.
With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan, on Saturday, the parade was nearing its conclusion when a series of gunshots rang out around what video showed was a group gathered near an intersection. Police rushed past the final parade entrants to get to the spot where the shooting happened, news outlets reported.
“This is the most chaotic scene I’ve ever been involved with,” police Maj. Will Glover shared on Facebook.
Police said Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, was charged with murder in the death of Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, and assault in the wounding of another person. Lawton, who turned himself in, was jailed with bond set at $1.5 million.
Additional police were on hand for the final big night of the festival later in the day, but authorities said the shooting wasn’t directly connected to the parade and was the apparent result of a fight between spectators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.