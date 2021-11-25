WORLD
Scholz seals deal to crown career as German chancellor
BERLIN — Olaf Scholz is set to become post-World War II Germany’s ninth chancellor, crowning a career that has seen him serve in a string of top government posts, after leading his party to an election comeback that appeared hugely unlikely just a few months ago.
The 63-year-old on Wednesday, sealed a deal for his center-left Social Democrats to lead Germany’s next government in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The agreement followed relatively quick talks that were disciplined and discreet, qualities that reflect Scholz’s own image.
He is unflappable and unshakably self-confident, but no master of rhetoric. During a turbulent stint as the Social Democrats’ general secretary in the early 2000s, he earned the nickname “Scholzomat” for what critics said was a habit of constantly repeating the same phrases in support of then-Chancellor Gehard Schroeder’s welfare-state trims and economic reforms, which faced dissent within the party.
NATION
Killer of four Nevadans pleads guilty to final Carson charges
CARSON CITY, Nev. — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted killing four northern Nevadans in 2019 has entered guilty pleas to all remaining related charges in Carson City, the final piece of a plea deal that will spare him from the death penalty and send him to prison for life with no chance for parole.
Carson District Judge James Wilson questioned Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman, 22, for an hour on Tuesday to ensure that he understood all the charges, his rights and his possible penalties, the Nevada Appeal reported.
The final eight counts included burglary, possession of stolen property and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm because he is in the country illegally.
Asked why he agreed to plead guilty, Guzman said through an interpreter he did so to avoid the death penalty.
Guzman pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Nov. 9 in Douglas County in the fatal shootings of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken at their homes in Gardnerville during a two-week rampage in January 2019. He pleaded guilty in Washoe County Oct. 21 to the same charges in the deaths of Gerald and Sharon David in Reno.
Nigerian man sentenced in fraud scheme that targeted women
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A federal judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced a Nigerian man to more than seven years in prison for conspiring to launder approximately $1.89 million in mail and wire fraud proceeds in a scheme that targeted women.
Jabin Okpako, 36, and his wife, Christine Bradley Okpako, 54, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, transferred the funds out of the United States to three separate bank accounts in Nigeria, prosecutors said.
Authorities said the couple targeted women, ranging in age from 55 to 85, who visited online game, relationship and dating websites. After cultivating online relationships, the pair induced the women to send money for fictitious reasons, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.