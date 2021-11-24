WORLD
Canary Islands: More than 400 migrants rescued
ARGUINEGUIN, Spain — Spanish rescuers have saved and disembarked more than 400 migrants and asylum-seekers to the Canary Islands in the past two days as they attempted to reach the Atlantic Ocean archipelago from West Africa on several overcrowded, unsafe smuggling boats.
On Tuesday alone, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said it rescued more than 130 people from North and West Africa, including several women and small children, bringing them to safety on the Spanish islands of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.
NATION
Virginia school system returns books it pulled after outcry
FAIRFAX, Va. — A northern Virginia school system said Tuesday it was returning two books to library shelves, two months after they were pulled for a formal review prompted by complaints that they contained obscene sexual material.
Committees that included administrators, librarians, parents and students reviewed both “Lawn Boy” and “Gender Queer” and determined both to be appropriate for high school readers, Fairfax County Public Schools said in a news release.
“Both reviews concluded that the books were valuable in their potential to reach marginalized youth who may struggle to find relatable literary characters that reflect their personal journeys,” according to the news release.
