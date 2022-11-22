WORLD
Colombian government, guerrilla group resume talks
CARACAS, Venezuela — The Colombian government and the South American country’s largest remaining guerrilla group are set to resume peace negotiations, breaking a roughly four-year hiatus during which the rebels have expanded the territory where they operate.
Neighboring Venezuela, on Monday, was to host representatives of the National Liberation Army and the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The discussions in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, come more than a month after the rebels and Petro’s government announced the resumption of negotiations. The National Liberation Army was founded in the 1960s by students, union leaders and priests who were inspired by Cuba’s revolution. The group is believed to have about 4,000 fighters in Colombia.
NATION
Louisville police chief to resign at end of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields will step down, in January, less than two years after she took the job amid tensions over the department’s handling of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police.
Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said Monday that he recently spoke to Shields and she offered to submit her resignation, giving Greenberg the opportunity to pick a new chief when his term begins on Jan. 2.
Shields took over, in January 2021, months after the Taylor shooting and a summer full of street protests that called attention to the shooting and police treatment of protesters. She was the fourth chief to lead the department after Taylor was killed, in March 2020. Former Chief Steve Conrad was fired and two interim chiefs served short terms, in 2020.
