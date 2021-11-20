WORLD
Spain broadens counting of victims in gender violence crimes
MADRID — Spain’s left-wing government said, Friday, it will begin to count in its official statistics on gender violence the slayings of women or minors by men regardless of the relationship that existed between victim and killer.
For years, many killings of women in Spain have been loosely described as “crimes of passion” or “love crimes,” but the adoption of gender-violence laws in the early 2000s helped educate the public, media professionals and officials.
Spain since 2003 has officially counted some killings of women as “crimes of gender violence” — but, until now, only when there was proof that the victim and the killer had been or were in a relationship.
Friday’s move to a broader definition of such crimes puts Spain at the forefront of an approach that views men’s traditionally more powerful standing in society as playing a role in most, if not all, killings of women, no matter whether a romantic relationship existed before or at the time of the killing.
NATION
A most wanted US fugitive found dead in South Carolina home
SENECA, S.C. — One of the most wanted fugitives in the United States apparently died about four months ago in a South Carolina home nearly 16 years after he was first wanted in San Diego for sexually assaulting children, investigators said.
Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, died of natural causes in July, but his body wasn’t found until Nov. 6 when someone asked deputies to check on a neighbor who hadn’t been seen in a while, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said.
McLean has been on the US Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list since 2006, a year after the San Diego Sheriff’s Department issued arrest warrants for sexual assaults on a child and determined he was a high risk to continue attacking girls.
One girl was assaulted more than 100 times before she turned 13, marshals said in a statement.
McLean had been living in South Carolina for 15 years and was going by the name of James Fitzgerald, marshals said.
“The discovery of Frederick McLean’s body marks an end to the manhunt, but the investigation continues,” US Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said.
Investigators are now trying to determine if anyone helped McLean avoid being found by police. They have determined he used several other aliases and also lived in Anderson, South Carolina, and Poughkeepsie, New York.
