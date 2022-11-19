WORLD
Brazil’s da Silva looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations.
Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections, last October, that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office, on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama started and then stopped another lethal injection because prison workers were unable to establish the intravenous lines needed to administer a deadly dose.
The problem was the latest in an unprecedented string of failures of the state’s capital punishment procedure. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, late Thursday, was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third, since 2018. The state completed an execution, in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused by the same problem. A leader of an anti-death penalty group says something has clearly gone wrong with the state’s execution procedure.
