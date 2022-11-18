WORLD
Mexico investigates death of US tourist
WORLD
MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors said, Thursday, they have opened an investigation into the death of a US woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral.
Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
A state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the victim was Shanquella Robinson.
A video apparently taped at a luxury villa in San Jose del Cabo shows one woman, apparently an American, beating another woman.
The video has been reposted many times on social media sites. In it, a man with an American accent can be heard saying “Can you at least fight back?” The man did not appear to intervene in the beating.
Prosecutors said police found Robinson dead at the villa, on Oct. 29.
The Charlotte, NC, station Queen City News published a report saying Robinson died of a severe spinal chord injury.
NATION
Man accused of vicious sex trafficking pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — A defendant accused of vicious sex-trafficking in Seattle pleaded not guilty, Thursday, in a case that came to light after prosecutors say a 20-year-old woman was rescued by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man.
Winston Burt, 30, who uses the street name “Dice Capone,” appeared in King County Superior Court and was ordered to remain held on $750,000 bail for charges that include human trafficking, promoting prostitution, assault and drive-by shooting. The US attorney’s office in Seattle is also reviewing the case for potential federal charges.
