WORLD
Israeli police: Palestinian teen fatally shot after stabbing
JERUSALEM — A Palestinian teen was fatally shot, on Wednesday, after stabbing two Israeli border police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police said.
The Israeli police officers were hospitalized, one in moderate condition and another with minor injuries, police said. Private security and police officers shot the teen, identified by police as a 16-year-old from east Jerusalem, and paramedics with the United Hatzalah rescue service pronounced him dead.
Security camera footage of the incident released by police appeared to show the teen attack the officers, who were patrolling near a section of the Via Dolorosa. The assailant appeared to stab one of the officers with a knife, at which point the second officer begins grappling with the attacker, who then is shot by a third person.
The incident took place on a main thoroughfare of Jerusalem’s Old City, which is home to holy sites to Christians, Jews and Muslims and is the emotional epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
NATION
US airman shot down over Romania in WWII is accounted for
BOSTON — An airman from Massachusetts who was shot down over Romania during World War II has been accounted for, the military said, Wednesday.
US Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin, 26, was accounted for, in August 2020, according to a statement from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, but the announcement was not made until Wednesday because his family was only recently briefed on the situation.
The agency said McMackin was from Boston, but according to news clippings from the time of his death, he was from Revere, just north of Boston.
McMackin was the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that participated in Operation Tidal Wave, on Aug. 1, 1943, a massive bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, Romania, considered crucial to the Nazi war effort, according to the agency.
His plane crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire, and his remains were not identified following the war. Remains of American personnel that could not be identified were buried in a cemetery in Romania and later moved to a cemetery in Belgium.
The remains were exhumed, in 2017, and sent to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.
