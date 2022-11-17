WORLD
State media: Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing five
WORLD
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, on Wednesday, killing at least five people, including a young girl, and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported.
In a separate attack, gunmen shot dead two members of Iran’s paramilitary Basij in the central city of Isfahan, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. In both attacks, the gunmen were reportedly riding motorcycles.
It was not immediately clear what motivated the attacks or if they were linked to the nationwide protests that have convulsed Iran over the past two months. Another 10 people, including security forces, were wounded in the shooting in Izeh, according to state TV.
NATION
20 years for Chinese national in US aviation spying case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge, on Thursday, handed down a 20-year prison sentence to a Chinese national who was convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple US aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology.
Judge Timothy Black in Cincinnati rejected arguments by Xu’s attorneys that a long sentence was too harsh and the just under five years that Xu has served since his arrest was sufficient punishment.
Prosecutors had asked for a 25-year sentence.
“This case sends a clear message: we will hold accountable anyone attempting to steal American trade secrets,” Kenneth Parker, US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a statement.
