WORLD
Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader
MEXICO CITY — Mexican soldiers have captured the wife of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, authorities said, Tuesday.
In a joint statement, the Attorney General’s Office, Defense Department and National Intelligence Center said that Rosalinda “N” was captured Monday in Zapopan, Jalisco. It said she was allegedly involved in the illicit finances of organized crime in Jalisco.
A federal official, commenting about the case on condition of anonymity, said the woman arrested was Rosalinda González Valencia, the wife of Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera.
The government said the arrest was “a significant hit” against the cartel’s financial structure.
González Valencia was previously arrested in May 2018, but later released.
Mike Vigil, former international operations chief for the US Drug Enforcement Administration, called González Valencia a “narco queen,” whose family has long been tied to drug trafficking.
“She has all of the keys, all of the confidence of ‘El Mencho,’ all of the information and was responsible for laundering the cartel’s money,” Vigil said.
The Jalisco cartel is arguably Mexico’s most powerful and violent. It’s main business is trafficking drugs to the United States, especially methamphetamine and fentanyl.
NATION
Man convicted in Virginia rally death loses appeal
RICHMOND, Va. — The Ohio man sent to prison for driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia four years ago has lost his bid to appeal his conviction, the Court of Appeals of Virginia ruled, Tuesday.
James Alex Fields Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Heather Heyer, an anti-racism activist, and for several charges stemming from injuries to others in the attack during a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. Fields was sentenced to life plus 419 years.
Fields appealed the conviction on several grounds, including that the circuit court erred in denying his motion for a change of venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.