WORLD
Experts urge Swiss to better combat violence against women
GENEVA — European human rights experts urged authorities in Switzerland, on Tuesday, to do more to protect women from violence both at home and in society.
A group of independent experts working with the Council of Europe, a Strasbourg, France-based human rights body, issued their first report on Switzerland as part of efforts to ensure application of an accord to prevent violence against women worldwide.
Some 37 countries are state parties to the Istanbul Convention, which Switzerland ratified, in 2018. Ukraine and Britain are among the countries up next for review.
A summary of the experts’ report on Switzerland cited “a lack of definitions” on violence against women and domestic violence, inadequate programs to combat all types of violence against women, “and the fact that women victims of violence do not have equal access to shelter accommodation and high-quality assistance throughout the country.”
Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges
ANTIGUA, Guatemala — Two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala, Tuesday, in a case that has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua.
Antigua, just outside Guatemala City, is a place where visitors and expats live among centuries-old ruins of colonial buildings and soaring volcanic peaks, admiring the lively handicraft and art scene.
American Stephanie Allison Jolluck was part of that community. She wrote on her photography website: “I am a designer and social entrepreneur who has always been fascinated by Indigenous cultures. As a lover of ethnographic art, antiques, and handicrafts, I enjoy shopping markets around the world.”
It was on one such shopping trip that she claims to have picked up two ceremonial basalt stone carvings, which she told a judge she thought were cheap souvenirs at a public market in Antigua, purportedly as a gift for her brother.
NATION
Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels
NEW YORK — Customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced.
The bust happened, Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren’t turning, agency officials said.
The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release. Officers checked the tires and found a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, they said.
A total of 28 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $450,000 was removed from the wheels, officials said.
The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment.
