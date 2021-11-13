WORLD
Gang exercises chokehold on Haitian fuel
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A powerful Haitian gang leader said Friday he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a growing crisis for hospitals, gas stations and even water supplies across the nation’s capital.
G9 gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier held a news conference to announce a seven-day reprieve for hospitals, schools and gas stations to send trucks to the refueling station at the port.
But he said the relaxation is only temporary, and he repeated calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom he accuses of involvement in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Chérizier said he will shut the port down again in a week and will keep it that way until Henry steps down.
NATION
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into power pole
AUBURN — A stolen car with a baby inside crashed into a power pole Thursday morning in Northern California but the infant wasn’t seriously hurt and two women were arrested, authorities said.
The car with the seven-month-old inside was stolen in Auburn as the baby’s parents were dropping off another child at a daycare center, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
The parents left the baby in the car for “just a moment” but it was long enough for the women to steal it, sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes told the Sacramento Bee.
It wasn’t clear whether the women knew the infant was in the back of the car, he said.
Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol were searching for the stolen car when it crashed into a power pole near Newcastle, authorities said.
The passenger was detained and the driver fled into some woods but was arrested a short time later.
The women and the baby were taken to a hospital for examination but didn’t receive any serious injuries, Resendes said.
“The baby’s fine,” he said. “Good ending.”
