WORLD
New protests, clashes in Tunisian city
AGAREB, Tunisia — New clashes broke out, Wednesday, between residents and police in the Tunisian city of Agareb, home to a landfill that has provoked public fury over waste mismanagement. Agareb hosts the main landfill for nearby Sfax, Tunisia’s second largest city. Local residents have long advocated the closure of El Qena landfill, citing health and environmental concerns. Authorities decided to close the landfill, in September — but had no alternative plan in place, causing thousands of tons of waste to accumulate.
NATION
NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed
HOUSTON — Flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames, federal investigators said, Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that the controls were so jammed investigators couldn’t even move the adjustable flaps on the tail of the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 by hand. The agency said its investigation was continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.