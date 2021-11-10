WORLD
Building collapses in eastern Turkey
ISTANBUL — Rescue workers in Turkey were searching for people trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed Tuesday in eastern Turkey.
The governor of Malatya province, Aydin Barus, said 15 people were thought to be in the two-story building at the time of the collapse in the city of Malatya but he could not give an exact number for those who remained trapped. He said rescue workers had heard from one person under the rubble and were trying to reach him or her.
Thirteen other people were rescued earlier and two of them were being treated in intensive care but were not in critical condition, authorities said.
A survivor told the official Anadolu news agency that a wall collapsed on him but he managed to get out with two friends. Semseddin Bozdemir said there were 15 to 20 people in the building when he entered.
The cause of the collapse was being investigated. Turkey’s emergency agencies dispatched over 260 personnel to the site.
NATION
Montana soldier is first female Army sniper course graduate
FORT HARRISON, Mont. — A Montana soldier is the first woman to graduate from the US Army’s sniper course, the Montana National Guard announced.
“We are extremely proud of this soldier’s achievement and recognize that this is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army,” Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, the adjutant general for Montana, said in a statement Monday.
The military is not identifying her at this time.
The soldier enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard in December 2020 and underwent a 22-week training course at Fort Benning in Georgia that combines Army basic training with advanced individual training in infantry skills.
Her training staff recommended she be given the opportunity to attend the sniper course after she qualified as an expert shooter, Hronek said.
