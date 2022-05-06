WORLD
Greece pledges new state aid to counter rising power bills
ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister has promised new state support to shield households from rising electricity costs, saying the country was forced to act alone after its European Union partners failed to adopt a joint response to the problem. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said, Thursday, that Greece would partially fund the program by imposing a 90% tax on revenues electricity producers accumulated from the hike in power prices, which he attributed to gas price hikes as a result of the war in Ukraine. He did not provide a cost estimate for the support measures. “On this issue, Europe is showing itself — until now at least — to not live up to the circumstances,” Mitsotakis said.
NATION
University of Missouri proposes discipline for students
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has proposed disciplinary sanctions against 13 students as part of its investigation into an October fraternity pledge party that left a student from Minnesota with brain injuries.
Federal student privacy law keeps the school from naming the students or providing details about the disciplinary decisions, but the sanctions could include suspension or expulsion, the university said in a statement, Thursday.
The students will have the option to contest the proposed sanctions at a hearing and can appeal any sanctions, the university said.
