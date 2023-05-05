WORLD
250 evacuated as Volcano of Fire erupts in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY — About 250 residents were evacuated Thursday from the slopes of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire as red-hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption.
Firefighters said residents of the hamlet of Panimache were taken to shelters.
Guatemala’s disaster agency said the volcano had been emitting ash clouds that could affect as many as 100,000 people in communities around the peak.
The 12,300-foot high Volcano of Fire is one of the most active in Central America. The 2018 eruption killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.
The biggest danger from the volcano are lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud and debris that can bury entire towns.
The disaster agency said that such lahars were flowing down four of the seven gullies on the volcano’s flanks.
NATION
US seeks help to find out who shot bald eagles
PYATT, Ark. — Federal and state wildlife authorities are asking for the public’s help in catching whoever might be responsible for the deaths of four bald eagles in Arkansas’ Marion County earlier this year.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service last month put up a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those who killed the federally protected birds discovered Feb. 13 near Pyatt, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
A joint investigation by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the US Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the birds were shot between mid-January and mid-February. In addition to the eagles, authorities found red-tailed hawks, a domestic dog and white-tailed deer shot and killed.
Embattled first Black St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner resigns
ST. LOUIS — Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is resigning effective June 1 amid calls from Republican leaders for her ouster. Gardner, a Democrat, is the city’s first Black prosecutor. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey took legal steps to remove her from office in February, alleging negligence. Bailey has said too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished under Gardner’s watch, that victims and their families are left uninformed, and that the prosecutor’s office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.
