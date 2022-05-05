WORLD
EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s chief executive has called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers, on Wednesday, that she envisions member nations phasing out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year. The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Von der Leyen conceded that getting all 27 EU members to agree on oil sanctions “will not be easy.” Some landlocked countries are highly dependent on Russian oil.
NATION
At least three hurt, some trapped in construction site collapse
BOSTON — A building partially collapsed at a Boston construction site, Wednesday afternoon, injuring at least three people, one of them seriously, authorities said.
The collapse, with multiple people trapped, was reported around 1:45 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson said. The fire department’s technical rescue team also responded.
It occurred at a closed power plant in South Boston that is being redeveloped.
Boston Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet that two people were taken to the hospital and a third person, still being extricated, was also being treated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.