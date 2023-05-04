WORLD
Mexico president complains US is funding opposition
MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has again complained to the United States that the U.S. government is funding organizations opposed to his administration, this time in a letter to President Joe Biden. The letter was dated Tuesday, the same day López Obrador met with a White House official. The president made a similar complaint in a diplomatic note two years ago, just before a virtual meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. The letter dated Tuesday, states that the United States Agency for International Development for some time has funded “organizations openly opposed to the legal and legitimate government,” an act he described as “interventionist.”
NATION
Ex-Miss Florida pageant director goes to prison for fraud
MIAMI — The former executive director of the Miss Florida pageant has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization.
Mary Wickersham, 77, was sentenced last Friday in Miami federal court, according to court records. Earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, while six other counts were dropped. In addition to prison time, Wickersham, who is also known as Mary Sullivan, must pay $243,000 in restitution.
Wickersham began serving as the executive director of the Miss Florida Scholarship Program in 2002. The program offers educational and financial assistance to young women across the state, and each year the state winner goes on to compete in the Miss America pageant, which Florida has won twice.
Montana judge to be reprimanded for remarks
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana judge is facing a public reprimand and a 30-day unpaid suspension for comments he made in a public hallway of a courthouse during a trial. The Judicial Standards Commission received a complaint that District Court Judge Ray Dayton of Anaconda made “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature” about a witness who had testified she was stalked by the defendant in a trial. The commission said Dayton violated the rule of judicial conduct that requires judges to act in a way that promotes public confidence in their impartiality.
