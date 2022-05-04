WORLD
Dominican diplomat apparently kidnapped in Haiti
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A diplomat from the Dominican Republic apparently has been kidnapped in neighboring Haiti, prompting Dominican authorities to call for his safe release.
The local newspaper, El Dia reported, Tuesday, that the government also had beefed up its military presence on the border, though officials did not immediately have any comment on that.
The Dominican government said, in a weekend statement, that Carlos Guillén Tatis, the agriculture counselor at its embassy in Port-au-Prince, apparently was kidnapped, on Friday, while travelling toward a border crossing.
Ambassador Faruk Miguel Castillo said Guillén Tatis apparently was kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets district of the Haitian capital. That area is a stronghold of the 400 Mawozo gang that kidnapped 17 people from a US missionary group in October and held most of them, until December.
Dominican authorities said they had given Haitian police evidence from the diplomat’s mobile telephone that indicated he’d been kidnapped.
NATION
Okla. meteorology students killed after chasing storm
TONKAWA, Okla. — Officials says three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma. The students were travelling back from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas. The OHP reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois; and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash, on Friday. Authorities say the three were in a southbound vehicle driven by Nair on Interstate 35 just before 11:30 p.m,. when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig. The crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.
