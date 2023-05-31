WORLD
Malta says it didn’t find migrant boat in distress alerted by NGOs
BARCELONA, Spain — Authorities on the European island nation of Malta have contested accusations made by a group of nongovernmental organizations a day earlier regarding a migrant boat in distress. The Armed Forces of Malta said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday “following multiple verifications of reported position through multiple searches, no boat was sighted in the reported position.”
Four rescue groups operating in the central Mediterranean accused Maltese authorities on Monday of coordinating the return of around 500 people to eastern Libya where they were subsequently imprisoned in violation of international maritime law.
Noted thinkers, writers and filmmakers call on Algeria to free jailed journalist
PARIS — Ten noted thinkers, writers and filmmakers, including Ken Loach and Nobel literature laureate Annie Ernaux, have signed an open letter calling on the president of Algeria to free a jailed journalist they said was punished for refusing to bow to the government line.
In the letter to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, published on Tuesday, the luminaries said prominent journalist Ihsane El Kadi, 64, was in prison “because he refuses to submit to the pressures of those who govern the country.” A court in Algiers sentenced the 64-year-old El Kadi on April 2 to five years in prison with two years suspended after his conviction on charges of receiving foreign funding for his two media outlets.
NATION
Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers
Phoenix has become the largest US city to successfully challenge its population count from the 2020 census. It claimed that group homes, jails and drug treatment centers were overlooked during the nation’s head count. The US Census Bureau told Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego last week that it had approved its submission claiming that 3,550 people in 192 group quarter facilities were missed during the once-a-decade census. The census determines political representation and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed. The additional figures will be included in future population estimates released each year until the next census in 2030.
