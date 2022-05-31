WORLD
Pacific season’s first hurricane makes landfall in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall, in May, in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico, on Monday.
Torrential rains and howling winds whipped palm trees and drove tourists and residents into shelters.
Oaxaca state’s civil defense agency showed families hustling into a shelter in Pochutla and a rock and mud slide that blocked the highway between that town and the state capital.
Agatha made landfall about five miles west of Puerto Angel as a strong Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained wings of 105 mph. It was moving northeast at 8 mph.
Near Puerto Angel, gusts of wind, heavy rain and big waves began lashing the beach town of Zipolite, long known for its clothing-optional beach and bohemian vibe.
“There is a lot of rain and sudden gusts of strong wind,” said Silvia Ranfagni, the manager of Zipolite’s Casa Kalmar hotel. “The ocean is really stirred up, and it’s raining a lot,” said Ranfagni, who has decided to ride out Agatha at the property. “You can hear the wind howling.”
Police: Six wounded in Tennessee shooting were children
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children, police said, Monday.
Five of the victims were 15 and one was 13, Chattanooga Police said in a statement.
Officers were patrolling the area, Saturday night, when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area. Some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene, the statement said.
The shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pull guns and fired at the other group, police said.
Authorities believe one or more teens were targeted, but that some victims were hit unintentionally.
The area, dotted with residential buildings, has restaurants and shops within walking distance and is popular with tourists.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Chattanooga Police Department, authorities said.
Vandalism at reporters’ homes in MA, NH investigated
CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are investigating acts of vandalism at the homes of a pair of journalists.
The journalists work for New Hampshire Public Radio. Police said a reporter’s current home and former residence in Massachusetts and New Hampshire were vandalized, on the morning of May 21.
Other acts of vandalism were committed at homes in New Hampshire, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said authorities are seeking to identify a man captured on security footage throwing a brick at the Massachusetts home.
The New Hampshire Press Association said in a statement, on Thursday, that it is “distressed by the news that New Hampshire journalists and their family members have been the victims of targeted vandalism at homes in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.”
