Argentina’s Fernandez seeks dollar relief from Brazil’s Lula
BRASILIA, Brazil — Argentine President Alberto Fernández has arrived at Brazil’s presidential residence to meet his counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as officials from both countries study how to eschew the dollar in trade between the neighboring nations. Argentina’s economy is looking particularly fragile after a run on the peso in the financial markets caused a sharp devaluation of the local currency late last month as well as a drain of US dollars from central bank reserves. Lula intends to propose a line of credit to finance Brazilian companies that export to Argentina with the intention of avoiding use of the dollar, said the finance ministry’s executive secretary, Gabriel Galípolo.
Colombian government, rebels resume talks in Cuba
HAVANA, Cuba — Representatives of Colombia’s government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group met in Cuba on Tuesday to restart peace talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire and resolving a conflict dating back to the 1960s.
It is the third round of talks with the communist-inspired National Liberation Army, known as ELN, in negotiations relaunched in November shortly after President Gustavo Petro was elected as Colombia’s first leftist president.
Bear gives West Virginia principal a roaring wake-up call
A black bear gave a West Virginia principal quite the wake-up call when it emerged — growling and roaring — from a dumpster outside an elementary school.
Zela Elementary School principal James Marsh was surprised to discover the bear had somehow managed to get inside the dumpster over the weekend even after the school installed a lock bar. As Marsh was unlocking the bin Monday, the bear began pushing open the lid.
“That will wake a person up,” Marsh said Tuesday in a phone interview. “That was 7:15 a.m., if you are not already awake that will wake you up.”
Marsh darted away once the bear’s head appeared. The bear then jumped out and ran off in an encounter that was recorded by a school security camera and has since being shared widely across social media.
“He looked like he was scared, too — as scared as I was,” Marsh said. “He might not be back.”
