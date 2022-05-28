WORLD
Hacked Brazil airport screens show porn to travelers
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s airport authority Infraero said, Friday, it has notified the Federal Police over an apparent hack into electronic displays at an airport in Rio de Janeiro. Instead of advertisements and flight information, travelers were shown pornographic movies.
Video clips on social media showed travelers in the Santos Dumont airport laughing at the displays, hiding them from their kids or just stunned.
The airport authority’s statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified.
“We stress that the content shown in our media screens is a responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights,” said Infraero. It said its partners use their own systems of publication, which have no connection with Infraero’s flight information system.
Infraero said it turned off the screens that had been hacked.
New head of Italian bishops launches sex abuse query
VATICAN CITY — The new president of the Italian Conference of Bishops, on Friday, said he would launch an independent inquiry on sex abuse by Catholic clergy in Italy, but the announcement disappointed victims advocates because it will only go back 20 years.
The Italian church is coming under mountain pressure to confront its legacy of clerical sexual abuse. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who was appointed, this week, by Pope Francis, said the investigation will limit its scope to two decades in order to be “more accurate
and accountable.”
Zuppi promised a report would be delivered, by Nov. 18, by a panel of independent experts selected among university professors.
Victims’ advocates say the initiative does not go far enough. They want investigations to span 50 years, and they want to be directly involved in drafting the report.
NATION
Three shot and injured during Honolulu fight; suspect arrested
HONOLULU — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a shooting in Honolulu injured three people, officials said.
Police said the man fired multiple shots at a 15-year-old, 17-year-old and a 20-year-old during a fight Thursday night, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
The 20-year-old victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital. The teens were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The conditions of all of the victims later improved to stable.
The shooting happened at 8:50 p.m., near Thomas Square Park across the street from Blaisdell Concert Hall, one of the city’s biggest music and entertainment venues.
Officers arrested the suspect nearby about 30 minutes later.
Police also arrested two teenagers on suspicion of third-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.