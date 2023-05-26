WORLD
Calls for unity dominate Africa Day celebrations
NAIROBI, Kenya — Calls for unity have dominated 60th anniversary celebrations for the continent-wide organization that preceded the African Union (AU). African leaders on Thursday celebrated Africa Day marking the founding of the AU’s precursor, the Organization of African Unity (OAU). Representing 55 member states, the AU is based in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated the need for unity across the continent. But its critics say the organization is a paper tiger where talk abounds without having any real clout to enforce its mandate. Africa Day is celebrated annually across the continent and features diverse African art and culture in the different countries.
Man killed in elevator accident
BERLIN — Authorities in Berlin say a man has died after an accident involving an old-fashioned jump-on, jump-off elevator in the German capital. The fire service said Thursday’s accident happened in a building in a central district and 30 officers were sent to the scene. It said that the man, who was apparently descending from an upper floor, got stuck in the machinery of the lift between two floors and suffered severe injuries, dying at the scene. It wasn’t clear how the accident happened. Such so-called paternoster elevators still survive in some German public buildings. The one where the accident happened houses an ophthalmological clinic and a physiotherapy center among other things.
NATION
Art professor arrested after threatening NY Post reporter
NEW YORK — A New York City artist and college professor who held a machete to a journalist’s neck and threatened to chop him up was arrested Thursday on charges of menacing and harassment, police said.
The confrontation with a New York Post reporter at professor Shellyne Rodriguez’s apartment building on Tuesday came after the newspaper published a story about an earlier episode in which Rodriguez had cursed at anti-abortion activists at Hunter College, where Rodriguez was an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Art and Art History.
