WORLD
Gambia to investigate fugitive ex-dictator Jammeh for abuse
DAKAR, Senegal — Gambia’s government is setting up a special prosecutor’s office to investigate for severe human rights violations and potentially charge former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile in 2017 after 22 years in power.
Wednesday’s government announcement came in response to recommendations from a truth, reconciliation and reparations commission that Jammeh face prosecution for murder, torture and sexual violence while he ruled, from 1994 to 2017.
The commission’s report — presented to President Adama Barrow and made public in December — was based on years of witness testimonies.
Gambia’s Justice Minister Dawda A. Jallow said Wednesday’s move is “an important milestone” in the country’s transitional justice process. The announcement came in the form of a 173-page white paper that made clear that the government was accepting most of the commission’s more than 260 recommendations to prosecute perpetrators of human rights violations during Jammeh’s time in power.
China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a game-changing bid by China to wrest control of the region. A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press shows China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on “traditional and non-traditional security” and expand law enforcement cooperation. China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries, increase cooperation on cyber network governance, and set up cultural exchanges. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting several of the countries he hopes will endorse the so-called Common Development Vision.
NATION
Mother of high school player who died sues
JOPLIN, Mo. — The mother of a Joplin High School football player is suing the school district over his death after he suffered breathing problems during a football practice.
Kadin Roberts-Day, a sophomore, died, on Sept. 4, 2019, after suffering a medical emergency during practice, which was held indoors because of high temperatures.
His mother, Lashonda Roberts, alleges in the lawsuit filed, earlier this month, that several coaches and trainers with the football team watched her son have trouble breathing for 26 minutes and called emergency workers only after he became unconscious, The Joplin Globe reported.
Former Jasper County coroner Rob Chappell said Roberts-Day died of cardiac arrest, and that asthma was a contributing factor in the death.
Roberts is asking for a jury trial and is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
