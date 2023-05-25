WORLD
Prominent Egyptian rights activist briefly detained
BEIRUT — Lebanese authorities briefly detained a prominent Egyptian blogger and human rights activist. That’s according to the activist’s lawyer and sister. But the reason for his arrest was not immediately clear. The first word about the arrest of Abdul-Rahman Tarek, also known by his nickname Moka, came from his sister, Sara Tarek. She posted on her Facebook page that her brother was detained by plainclothes policemen Wednesday afternoon from his apartment. She called for his release saying he had spent seven years in jail in Egypt until his release last year. Tarek was taken to police intelligence headquarters in Beirut where he spent about five hours and was later released, said his lawyer.
Police in Wales face investigation
CARDIFF, Wales — A police watchdog says it will investigate whether officers were chasing two boys who died in an e-bike crash that sparked rioting in the capital of Wales. The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates deaths police may have been involved in, said Wednesday it would probe the South Wales force after video appeared to show a police van trailing a bike with two people on it shortly before the crash Monday. Police have said the boys weren’t being chased. Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon says camera footage shows a police van was a half-mile away on a different road around the time of the crash.
NATION
House GOP passes resolution for student loan cancellations
WASHINGTON — House Republicans passed a resolution on Wednesday that would overturn President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan, but the measure faces an uncertain path in the Senate, and the White House has vowed to veto it. It adds to the GOP’s ongoing attack on Biden’s one-time student loan cancellation, which was halted in November in response to lawsuits from conservative opponents. The Supreme Court is now weighing the plan after hearing arguments in February. Biden’s plan would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million Americans. About 26 million had applied for the relief before federal courts intervened.
