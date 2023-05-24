WORLD
Quebec police identify killer in 1975 cold case murder of teen
LONGUEUIL, Quebec — Canadian police said Tuesday they have solved one of the highest-profile cold cases in Quebec history.
Police in Longueuil, Quebec, said that DNA evidence allows them to be 100% certain that Franklin Maywood Romine murdered 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975.
The body of Romine, who died in 1982 at the age of 36, was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in early May for DNA testing intended to confirm his link to the crime.
Longueuil police say the DNA of Romine — who had a long criminal history — matches a sample found at the murder scene. He also matched a witness’ physical description of the suspect.
The rape and killing of Prior had gone unsolved since she disappeared on March 29, 1975, after setting out to meet friends at a pizza parlor near her home in Montreal’s Pointe-St-Charles neighborhood.
Her body was found three days later in a wooded area in Longueuil, on Montreal’s South Shore.
Priest killed in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A Roman Catholic priest has been killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the ninth killed during the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center said Rev. Javier García Villafaña, who had been assigned to the Capacho parish in Huandacareo just one month earlier, was killed Monday. The killing came one day after the Mexican Episcopal Conference expressed its solidarity and condemnation of an attack against Monsignor Faustino Armendáriz Jiménez, archbishop of the northern state of Durango. On Sunday, an elderly man tried to stab Armendáriz in Durango’s cathedral. The archbishop escaped uninjured.
NATION
Hoax school shooting made worse
DANVERS, Mass. — A police officer accidentally fired their gun while investigating a report of a gunman at a Massachusetts school, prompting a beefed-up law enforcement response to what turned out to be a hoax. Authorities say police went to St. John’s Prep in Danvers at about 2 p.m. Monday in response to a report of someone with a gun on campus. While alone in a bathroom, a local officer inadvertently fired a gun. Police say that gunshot elevated the response to the level of an actual active shooter situation. No shooter was found and no one was hurt. The investigation is continuing.
