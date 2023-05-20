WORLD
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old
CANBERRA, Australia — Police shocked a 95-year-old woman with a stun gun as she approached them using a walker and carrying a steak knife in an Australian nursing home, sending her to the hospital in critical condition after her head hit the floor.
The extraordinary police takedown of Clare Nowland, who has dementia, on Wednesday prompted a high-level police internal investigation.
It also has sparked debate about how New South Wales state police use stun guns, which are widely known as Tasers after a major manufacturer. They are a less lethal option than firearms but have occasionally proved more dangerous than other policing options.
Police said Nowland received her injuries from striking her head on the floor, rather than directly from the stun gun’s debilitating electric shock.
Hundreds evacuate in Spain
MADRID — Some 700 people have been evacuated from four small towns in western Spain owing to a wildfire fanned by strong winds. More than 400 firefighters, including 50 from the army’s Military Emergency Unit, are battling to bring the fire under control in Las Hurdes, a hilly area west of Madrid. Some 20,000 acres have been razed. Officials suspect the fire, which began Wednesday night, was started deliberately as two separate blazes erupted almost simultaneously. They said Friday that the problem now was not a lack of means to fight the fire, but winds.
NATION
Fired archaeological official sues governor, others
SANTA FE, N.M. — The former director of the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies is suing state officials, saying his race and gender played a role in his firing.
Eric Blinman filed a lawsuit in federal court late Thursday against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego, and several others, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
In the suit, Blinman alleges Garcia y Griego wrongfully terminated him because he was an older white man who complained about a lack of resources to do his job.
He also claims his firing was retaliation because he told a human resources director, who is a defendant, in confidence about his suspicions of improper conduct by Garcia y Griego.
He is asking for an unspecified sum for wrongful termination and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as punitive damages.
