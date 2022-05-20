WORLD
Jordan offers to station firefighting aircraft in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Jordan’s King Abdullah II has offered to station firefighting aircraft in Cyprus through the summer fire season, the Cypriot foreign minister said, Monday.
Minister Ioannis Kasoulides thanked the Jordanian monarch following talks with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.
King Abdullah’s offer comes two weeks after Kasoulides pitched to his Greek and Israeli counterparts the creation of an east Mediterranean firefighting hub aimed at quickly addressing huge summer wildfires that could overwhelm any single country.
Germany: One person wounded, one detained in school attack
BERLIN — A school employee was seriously wounded by an assailant wielding a crossbow in an attack, Thursday, at a high school in the northern German city of Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained, investigators said.
Police said they were alerted, at 9:15 a.m., to someone having entered the Lloyd High School in the port city and wounding one person with a weapon.
They said the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was detained near the school shortly afterward without putting up resistance. Students stayed in classrooms while police searched the building. They were evacuated around lunchtime after investigators determined there were no other perpetrators on the premises.
The wounded woman was taken to a hospital and her life was still in danger, prosecutor Oliver Constien said.
The assailant used a crossbow, and Constien said the weapon was found when he was detained, the German news agency dpa reported. Investigators also seized a blank gun and two knives.
NATION
13-year-old arrested in Cinco de Mayo shooting that hurt five
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 13-year-old central Washington boy is accused of shooting five people during a Cinco de Mayo festival.
The teen is being held at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of five counts of first-degree assault in connection with the May 6 incident in Sunnyside, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported. His bail was set at $500,000 bail.
The shooting happened on Friday night of the three-day festival, the rest of which was canceled.
Police allege the boy is a gang member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.