WORLD
Belarus expands death penalty law
LVIV, Ukraine — Belarus, on Wednesday, expanded the death penalty law to include “attempted terrorism,” in a move that could radically ramp up the government’s pressure on the country’s beleaguered opposition.
Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law allowing the death penalty for an attempt to commit a terrorist attack. Previously, it could not be handed down for “an unfinished crime.” Belarus’ leading human rights groups and opposition politicians have spoken out against the law.
Belarus is the only country in Europe where the death penalty is still in place.
The new law amends Belarus’ Criminal Code and applies in cases of plotted acts of international terrorism and murders of government officials or public figures. It has been approved by the country’s parliament.
Egypt’s top mufti to weigh in on penalty for priest’s killer
CAIRO — An Egyptian court is asking the country’s top mufti, the highest religious authority for Islam, to weigh in on the case of a man accused of stabbing to death a Coptic Christian priest, the leading judge in the trial announced, Wednesday.
A decision from Grand Mufi Shawky Allam on whether the suspect should be given the death penalty and executed is a non-binding opinion, but it can significantly influence the court’s ruling.
The 56-year-old priest, Arsanious Wadid, was killed at a popular seaside promenade in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, last month, in an attack that shocked the Arab world’s most populous nation.
The prosecution has sought the death penalty for Nehru Tawfiq, 60, charged with deliberately killing the priest and with the illegal possession of a knife used in the attack.
Tawfiq’s trial began, on Saturday, before the criminal court in Alexandria. The verdict is due, June 11.
NATION
Harris tells Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris told the US Coast Guard Academy’s graduating cadets that they are starting their service at a crucial moment for the world, a period in history when the “rule of law is strained” and “fundamental principles are under threat.”
Harris, in the commencement speech, Wednesday, at the academy in New London, Conn., reflected on the state of the world in which long-standing rules and norms are more frequently coming under attack, noting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“And the challenges we face are broader than Russia,” Harris said. “Around the world, we see additional attempts to undermine the rules-based order: Nations that threaten the freedom of the seas; criminal gangs and traffickers who skirt the rule of law, and fuel corruption and violence; those that manipulate and undermine the foundations of international commerce.”
The Democratic vice president also made the case that as Coast Guard members the graduates will play an important role in helping the United States uphold the international rules-based order, calling it one of the United States’ “defining missions.”
“Over time, this order has been tried. This order has been tested. And far too often, this order has been taken for granted,” Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.