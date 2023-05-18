WORLD
Powerful earthquake shakes beneath Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 shook Guatemala on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.
The US Geological Survey said the epicenter was near Canilla, a town about 120 miles north of the capital. But it struck at a depth of 158 miles below the surface.
People in the capital reported feeling the temblor, but there were no reports of damage.
Nigerian doctors strike
ABUJA, Nigeria — Doctors in Nigerian public hospitals on Wednesday kicked off a five-day strike to demand better conditions, leading to health care being shut for many patients.
The strike by the resident doctors became necessary after the government’s refusal to increase their salaries and pay arrears owed some of their members as well as to invest more in hospitals, according to Dr. Innocent Orji, president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, or NARD.
Although the current work stoppage doesn’t affect specialist doctors or nurses, medical residents make up the bulk of health care workers in Nigerian government hospitals. Such strikes are also common with the public health sector lacking sufficient funding for many years despite the country’s huge earnings as Africa’s biggest economy and top oil producer.
NATION
Seneca Nation approves school’s ‘Warrior’ nickname, logo
SALAMANCA, NY — Leaders of the Seneca Indian Nation will allow a public school district located on their land to continue using its Warrior nickname and logo despite New York’s ban on schools’ use of Indigenous imagery, officials said Wednesday.
In giving approval, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said the Salamanca school district represented “the most unique of circumstances” because of its location on the nation’s Allegany Territory, and large percentages of Native American students and staff.
Last month, the New York Board of Regents prohibited public school districts from using Indigenous nicknames and mascots — but included an exception for districts that receive written approval from a federally recognized tribal nation in New York.
Salamanca is the only US city built on land leased from a Native American reservation and about 38% of students in the public school system are members of the 8,000-member Seneca tribe.
