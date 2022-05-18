WORLD
Peru requests extradition of Italian captain over oil spill
LIMA, Peru — Peruvian prosecutors said, Tuesday, that they had requested the extradition of the Italian captain of a vessel as part of their investigation into the spill of thousands of barrels of oil off the coast of Peru.
The prosecutors’ office in Peru said in a statement that the captain of the Mare Doricum, Giacomo Pisani, left the country, on March 9. His departure came one day after a hearing in which he was prohibited from leaving Peruvian territory, according to authorities.
Peru said 11,900 barrels were spilled, on Jan. 15, in front of a Repsol refinery and that the spill was its “worst ecological disaster.”
The spill in the Pacific occurred during an unloading of oil from the Italian ship, owned by the company Fratelli d’Amico Armatori S.p.A., that was destined for the refinery.
UK: Unnamed lawmaker held on suspicion of rape
LONDON — Britain’s Conservative Party said, Tuesday, it has asked one of its lawmakers to stay away from Parliament while he is under police investigation on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offenses.
London’s Metropolitan Police said the suspect, who was not identified, was also arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. The man, in his 50s, remains in custody, police said.
The force said it received a report, in January 2020, relating to the alleged offenses, which were said to have been committed in London between 2002 and 2009.
The news was the latest in a string of sexual misconduct claims against British lawmakers. Earlier this month, Imran Ahmad Khan resigned as Conservative lawmaker after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
NATION
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
DETROIT — A judge, on Tuesday, suspended Michigan’s dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the US Supreme Court overturned its historic Roe v. Wade decision.
The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since 1973 when the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide.
The court, however, could throw out that landmark ruling before July, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.
Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan, saying the abortion ban likely violates the Michigan Constitution.
“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.
“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.
Gleicher said other Michigan laws regulating abortion will remain in full effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.