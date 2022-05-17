WORLD
Mali government says it has thwarted countercoup attempt
BAMAKO, Mali — The Malian government headed by a two-time coup leader announced late Monday that security forces had thwarted a countercoup attempt that it said was supported by an unnamed Western government.
The announcement was the latest turmoil to unfold in Mali, where Col. Assimi Goita led coups in 2020 and 2021 before becoming president of the West African nation.
The news release did not name the country it was accusing. However, relations with former colonizer France have deteriorated significantly under Goita’s rule, prompting the French military to begin a withdrawal of its forces that had spent nine years fighting Islamic extremists.
“These soldiers were supported by a Western state,” said the statement signed by the government spokesman, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga.
Cuba penal code tougher on dissent
HAVANA — Cuba’s parliament has approved a new penal code that officials say modernizes the country’s laws but that human rights groups warn tightens already strict limits on dissent.
The law approved, Sunday, tightly controls unauthorized contacts with foreign organizations and individuals and explicitly bans foreign financing.
Supreme Court President Rubén Remigio Ferro called it “a modern, very inclusive code,” telling state television that it favors “prevention and education before repression” while imposing “sanctions with sufficient rigor” against crimes that affect “social peace and the stability of our nation.”
It will take effect after going to a drafting commission and then being published in the official gazette.
Cuban authorities have never had trouble punishing dissent they see as dangerous. Hundreds of people were arrested for taking part in July 2021 protests across the island and some were sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges such as sedition: Independent journalists have sometimes been jailed on various charges, often choosing eventually to leave the island.
NATION
People shot in Sunday incidents in North Carolina city
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in a North Carolina city are investigating a series of shootings in which seven people were wounded and none of the cases are random, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers responded on Sunday evening to multiple reports of gunfire at a park north of downtown. Another report to police indicated two gunshot victims on US Highway 52 North just south of the 25th Street exit, the news release said.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds they said were consistent with being struck while traveling in a vehicle. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Officers were then notified that four gunshot victims had also been located on East 25th Street. All four had single gunshot wounds, according to police and three of them were taken to the hospital. A fourth victims refused medical attention, police said.
