WORLD
Thousands rally in Croatia after woman is denied an abortion
ZAGREB, Croatia — Thousands have rallied across Croatia in solidarity with a woman who was denied an abortion despite her fetus having serious health problems. Protests demanding better public health system and respect of women’s right to choice were held, Thursday, in several cities and towns throughout the predominantly conservative and staunchly Catholic nation. Shouting “Enough!,” participants carried banners reading ”Master of my own body” or “Woman’s toughest decision is not yours” as they vowed to “stay angry.” Mirela Cavajda was 20 weeks pregnant when doctors informed her that her fetus had a brain tumor and no chance of a normal life. She said doctors refused to terminate the pregnancy and advised Cavajda to seek the procedure in neighboring Slovenia instead. The existing law that permits abortions dates back to 1978, when the country was part of the Communist-run former Yugoslavia. Croatia became an independent country, in 1991, and since then increasingly influential conservative and religious groups have tried to get abortions banned.
NATION
Watchdog: Oklahoma tourism deal cost taxpayers $12.4M
OKLAHOMA CITY — A state watchdog says a contract between the state and a barbecue restaurateur to build and operate restaurants at six state parks cost Oklahoma taxpayers $12.4 million more than originally planned. Mike Jackson is the director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency. He testified on Thursday during the first meeting of a House committee investigating the deal with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen. The state has since canceled the contract, and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pick to lead the agency, Jerry Winchester, resigned. Under the deal, the state agreed to subsidize the restaurant’s financial losses and pay the restaurant management fees.
Police: Woman fatally shoots her two kids, self in Oregon
GRESHAM, Ore. — An Oregon mother fatally shot her children, ages six and eight, before killing herself, police said, and court documents show the woman was headed to trial, next month, in a bitter and lengthy custody dispute with her ex-partner.
The mother who killed herself, Ashley Palmer, 31, had petitioned the court at least twice on an emergency basis for full custody of the children, citing her ex-partner’s instability and a gun in the home, and said she herself had financial problems and mounting debt, according to court documents.
Her ex-partner, Jenavie Palmer, was scheduled to get the children, on Tuesday, the day they were found dead, after several weeks without a visit.
Just hours before the apparent murder-suicide, Ashley Palmer texted Jenavie Palmer, late Monday, night a YouTube link to a music playlist labeled with the words “mother children murder suicide 2022,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Jenavie Palmer called 911 and police responded to the apartment but didn’t get in and told her to check back in the morning.
