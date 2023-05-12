WORLD
After house set on fire, French mayor resigns
PARIS — The mayor of a small French town whose home was set on fire amid a bitter battle over bringing in migrants is resigning from his job of overseeing an increasingly divided community.
Yannick Morez, a doctor who became mayor of Saint Brevin-les-Pins in 2017, said in a letter to the prefect of western France’s Loire-Atlantique region that he made the decision to step down because of the March 22 fire and a “lack of support from the state.”
“Neither my wife, nor my three children want me to continue after the attack,” Morez told French radio network France Bleu. “We could have died.”
The early morning fire, which lapped at the mayor’s house and destroyed two cars out front, remains under investigation. But it followed months of acrimony over a plan to set up a center for asylum-seekers in Saint Brevin, a coastal town with a population of about 14,000.
Outsiders, including far-right groups, fanned the rancor over the proposed center.
Top White House official meets key Beijing diplomat
WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi held talks in Vienna this week. It’s the latest in a series of small signs that tensions could be easing between the world’s two biggest economies. The meeting was not publicized by Washington or Beijing ahead of the high-level talks that took place on Wednesday and Thursday.
The White House described the discussions as “candid” and “constructive.” Tensions spiked last year following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to democratically governed Taiwan. Relations became further strained earlier this year after the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed the US.
123-year-old schooner will be leaving Maine
ROCKLAND, Maine — A 123-year-old schooner that was once declared the “Official Windjammer of Maine” by state lawmakers has new owners, and it will be leaving Maine.
Two brothers who are lifelong sailors had the winning bid this week for the Victory Chimes, which is on the National Register of Historical Places.
Built in 1900, it’s the last surviving Chesapeake ram schooner. The three-mast, 131-foot vessel was built in Delaware as the cargo carrier Edwin and Maude before being refitted and renamed.
