WORLD
Egypt says officer, four troops killed in fighting in Sinai
CAIRO — Egypt’s military says a military officer and four troops have been killed in fighting in the Sinai Peninsula. The deaths come days after an attack there left 11 forces dead. That attack, one of the deadliest on Egyptian forces in recent years, was claimed by the Islamic State group. Egypt is battling an insurgency in Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians, but their frequency has decreased in recent years.
Peace at last: German students bury class skeleton
BERLIN — Students at a high school in the western German town of Schleiden, on Wednesday, buried a longtime member of their community — a classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for generations of pupils. Some 80 students, teachers and town officials took part in the ceremony at Schleiden’s Protestant cemetery, where the bones of the unknown woman were buried in a small coffin featuring symbols of all major world religions. The skeleton, dubbed Anh Bian — Vietnamese for “mysterious peace” — had been in the school’s biology department, since 1952. Students had for years pushed for the woman’s remains to be buried. The school hopes eventually to learn more about the origins of the skeleton once the results of DNA samples taken from the bones are returned.
NATION
Duwamish Tribe sues again for federal recognition
SEATTLE — A lawsuit was filed, Wednesday, seeking federal recognition for the Duwamish Tribe, whose forebears include Chief Seattle for whom the city of Seattle was named.
The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit filed in US District Court for Western Washington marks a continuing battle for recognition by the Duwamish through multiple presidential administrations for more than 40 years.
The suit also contends the federal government has illegally discriminated against the matriarchal tribe, by discounting its members, largely descended from marriages by Duwamish women with non-Indian men — a violation of the federal equal protection clause under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.
