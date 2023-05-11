WORLD
Poland reverts to historic name for Russia’s Kaliningrad
WARSAW, Poland — Poland is reverting to using its historical name for Kaliningrad, the Russian city and administrative region that sits on its border.
From now on, it will be designated on Polish maps as Krolewiec, based on the recommendation of the government commission for geographic names abroad.
The Kremlin has reacted angrily: spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called it a “process bordering on insanity,” going beyond Russophobia.
The city, formerly known as Koenigsberg, was ceded from Germany to the Soviet Union after World War II. In 1946, it was renamed Kaliningrad, after Mikhail Kalinin, one of the leaders of the Bolshevik Revolution.
The Polish authorities point out that Kalinin was one of six Soviet officials who ordered the execution of more than 21,000 Polish prisoners of war at Katyn and elsewhere in 1940.
NATION
Georgia police officers shoot two people
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — Georgia police officers shot two people after chasing them through two counties near Atlanta, authorities said Wednesday.
Late Tuesday, Cobb County Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed man and an unknown woman in a vehicle. The caller said they were at his home “attempting to take his daughter,” according to a statement issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Officers saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it when they arrived at the scene, but police said the driver refused to stop.
Officers chased the vehicle into neighboring Douglas County, where they performed a PIT maneuver, which involves bumping a rear fender of a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin out. The move ended the pursuit in Lithia Springs, Ga.
Michigan school district bans backpacks after loaded gun found
LANSING, Mich. — A second Michigan school district is banning backpacks on school premises due to concerns about gun violence, this time because a third-grade student was found with a loaded gun.
Grand Rapids Public Schools said in a statement Wednesday that the weapon was discovered this morning at Stocking Elementary School and that it was the fourth time this year that the district has uncovered a student with a handgun — three of them in backpacks.
