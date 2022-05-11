WORLD
Indonesian sailors seize $82M of cocaine
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s navy says sailors deployed to secure travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday made the country’s biggest cocaine seizure after finding plastic packages of the drugs floating at sea. Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad. The four black packages containing nearly 400 pounds of cocaine worth $82.6 million were found floating near Merak port on Java island. The navy’s deputy chief of staff says smuggling drugs by throwing packages and a buoy into the sea is a common tactic in the archipelago.
NATION
Mississippi city’s earliest Black leaders celebrated
COLUMBUS, Miss. — Many of the earliest Black leaders of a Mississippi city were celebrated as part of the community’s Eighth of May Emancipation Day.
Students from the Mississippi School for Math and Science on Monday, highlighted some of Columbus’ key African American leaders buried at Sanfield Cemetery, some of whom include Robert Gleed, a state senator from 1870 to 1876; publisher and businessman Richard D. Littlejohn; Jack Rabb, a businessman who bought his own freedom; W.I. Mitchell, an educator who served from 1907 to 1913 as president of the Penny-Savings Bank, the city’s first African-American bank; and Simon Mitchell, a Justice of the Peace during the Reconstruction Era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.